Homeless session held on South Corvallis

Two Corvallis councilors and members of the Living Southtown group hosted a 90-minute remote forum Monday night on homelessness.
Although general in nature, one particular concern registered was the impact of homeless camping on South Corvallis.
The tent camps near the men’s cold weather homeless shelter on Southeast Chapman Place and camping at other South Corvallis sites, including parks, is viewed as a livability challenge for residents.
Living Southtown surveyed more than 125 residents to prepare for the forum.
Key concerns raised by respondents were the environment, the health and well-being of homeless individuals, crime, public health and personal safety.
Mitigation strategies recommended by respondents were permanent supported housing, managed car camping, year-round shelters, managed tent camping and tiny home villages.
“This is a community problem and it is a South Corvallis problem,” said Rebecka Weinsteiger of Living Southtown, who moderated the session. “And the best way to move forward is with community involvement.
“We clearly care about our rivers. And we clearly care about people who don’t have a place to sleep. But unmanaged camping is NOT the solution. That came through loud and clear.”
The two councilors who represent South Corvallis also were on hand, Charles Maughan of Ward 2 and Council President Hyatt Lytle of Ward 3.
Maughan and Lytle reviewed recent City Council action on the issue, noting the $125,000 in CARES Act funding that is paying for a managed tent camping facility near the men's shelter and the amenities that council action authorized for the the RV and car campers at Pioneer Park. Councilors also approved a motion that mandates geographical equity in managing the homelessness issue in Corvallis.
Maughan noted that there are limits to what the city can do.
“Corvallis can’t solve this problem alone,” he said. “We need to be reaching out to our state legislators. And we can’t pay for this on our own. It’s just not possible.”
Weinsteiger said that Living Southtown will be putting together a group to look at long-term solutions to the homeless problem. Those interested in joining the mailing list for the group should go to https://mailchi.mp/6bf3c0a50d25/livingsouthtown.
“We are just scratching the surface tonight,” Weinsteiger said.
Lytle and others brought up the mental health component to the homeless issue. Lytle is participating on a sub-committee of the countywide Willamette Criminal Justice Council that is discussing the mental health challenge.
“It’s a great opportunity to collaborate,” she said.
Lytle also noted the lack of affordable housing in town.
“It’s a difficult challenge,” she said. “Corvallis is just so expensive. And we cannot dictate what gets built where. If land is zoned for high-density residential then (developers) can build that. Maybe we need to make adjustments to our code.”
Weinsteiger noted that there are fewer Oregon State University students in town because of COVID and that the rental vacancy rate is higher than it has been in recent years.
“But just because there are more vacancies doesn’t mean they are more affordable," she said.
Another challenge facing Corvallis is homeless folks are moving here because the social services are better than elsewhere.
City officials closed Pioneer Park for almost a week because they found that folks from out of town had moved in once they heard that campers in the park were not being evicted. When the park reopened only those campers with local ties were allowed into the approved slots.
Maughan said that pre-COVID data seemed to show that Corvallis is not a magnet because of its safety net.
“Since COVID that is happening here,” he said. “The previous numbers did not support that."
Despite the livability challenges in South Corvallis, Maughan said he opposed general camp cleanups unless there is an environmental or safety hazard involved.
“How can you tell someone they can’t be here when there is no place they can be,” he said.
