Homeless session held on South Corvallis

“It’s a great opportunity to collaborate,” she said.

Lytle also noted the lack of affordable housing in town.

“It’s a difficult challenge,” she said. “Corvallis is just so expensive. And we cannot dictate what gets built where. If land is zoned for high-density residential then (developers) can build that. Maybe we need to make adjustments to our code.”

Weinsteiger noted that there are fewer Oregon State University students in town because of COVID and that the rental vacancy rate is higher than it has been in recent years.

“But just because there are more vacancies doesn’t mean they are more affordable," she said.

Another challenge facing Corvallis is homeless folks are moving here because the social services are better than elsewhere.

City officials closed Pioneer Park for almost a week because they found that folks from out of town had moved in once they heard that campers in the park were not being evicted. When the park reopened only those campers with local ties were allowed into the approved slots.

Maughan said that pre-COVID data seemed to show that Corvallis is not a magnet because of its safety net.