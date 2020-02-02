Public hearing Tuesday on Safe Camp

Public hearing Tuesday on Safe Camp

congregational-church

Benton County officials have set a public hearing for Tuesday to discuss a permit for the homeless camp supervised by the First Congregational Church of Christ (above).

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media (File, 2019)

The Benton County Planning Commission is hosting a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way to discuss the Safe Camp homeless facility.

The camp is supervised by the First Congregational Church of Christ, which owns the property being used.

The church is seeking a conditional use permit to continue to operate the camp, a tent village that sprang up July 15 on a 1.35-acre strip of land belonging to the church AT 4515 SW West Hills Road. 

Neighbors have consistently raised concerns about the existence of the camp, citing open fires, sanitation issues and loud arguments among the campers. Residents want the church — or the county — to shut it down.

Public testimony will be taken at the hearing.

