Safe Camp permit goes before Benton County

Backers and opponents of the Safe Camp homeless operation at a Corvallis church got an opportunity to speak out on the project.
The Benton County Planning Commission held a remote public hearing Tuesday on a request by the First Congregational United Church of Christ for a conditional use permit that would give the homeless camp a more permanent footing.
The hearing was still in session at the newspaper's presstime but no deliberations or final decision were scheduled. Commissioners plan to use their Aug. 18 session to render a decision on the application.
The tone of the early discussions of the session made it clear that deliberations would have to wait. Corvallis Fire Department officials expressed concerns about the fire risk of such projects, while the county’s planning staff introduced updated conditions of approval in a memo that was not delivered to commissioners until Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re not done yet,” said Jeff Prechel, the city’s fire marshal of the department’s discussions of fire safety issues at the camp. “If you do one thing it might affect something else. If plans change, conditions could change. There is always going to be give and take. I don’t think we are there yet.”
Prechel and Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy noted the fire safety challenge of the large tree farm adjacent to Safe Camp and cited the example of a July 13 fire in a homeless camp at Pioneer Park as a sign of how things can go wrong.
One other issue noted by county staff was the possibility of an advisory group to be involved with Safe Camp’s governance. County staff agreed that such a group could have benefits but that they did not recommend that it be codified as one of the conditions of approval attached to the project.
The applicant’s presentation was still in progress at deadline, with eight individuals on the camp’s steering committee already given a chance to speak in a session that was heading toward an hour at presstime. The focus, at times, was more on religion and emotion than on land-use issues and code criteria.
“Safe Camp is who we are as a church,” said church member Ginny Lucker. “It’s as much of a sanctuary as our building.”
Jennifer Butler, senior pastor of the church, noted that “our ministry has improved the quality of life for so many individuals … but our neighbors just don’t want to look at them.”
Remote public testimony was scheduled to follow the applicant’s presentation.
