Safe Camp permit goes before Benton County

Backers and opponents of the Safe Camp homeless operation at a Corvallis church got an opportunity to speak out on the project.

The Benton County Planning Commission held a remote public hearing Tuesday on a request by the First Congregational United Church of Christ for a conditional use permit that would give the homeless camp a more permanent footing.

The hearing was still in session at the newspaper's presstime but no deliberations or final decision were scheduled. Commissioners plan to use their Aug. 18 session to render a decision on the application.

The tone of the early discussions of the session made it clear that deliberations would have to wait. Corvallis Fire Department officials expressed concerns about the fire risk of such projects, while the county’s planning staff introduced updated conditions of approval in a memo that was not delivered to commissioners until Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re not done yet,” said Jeff Prechel, the city’s fire marshal of the department’s discussions of fire safety issues at the camp. “If you do one thing it might affect something else. If plans change, conditions could change. There is always going to be give and take. I don’t think we are there yet.”