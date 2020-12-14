Story Next Door: Ballard joins the fight against homelessness

“I wasn’t prepared for the cold and wet in Corvallis,” he said. “The wetness seems to make the cold just hit your hands. You learn things, too. A giant leaf bag will help keep you warm and dry.”

And there were the 20-degree nights before he moved into the shelter.

“How many times in your life do you think about whether you are going to freeze to death? How do you plan for the future when you are living your life in 24-hour increments? If you have a warm place to sleep and can stay clean, that changes things.”

A phone is big help, too, particularly since homeless individuals often don’t have an address — although mail service is a key offering of the drop-in center.

Ballard has used his electronics skills to survive for 14 months using a cellphone for which he pays no service fees. As long as he can find a place to charge and WiFi hotspots, he can use the internet for calls and GPS to make sure he knows how to get to job sites and appointments.

“These things make a huge difference,” he said. “A phone is so important to be able to get to appointments.”

Ballard has a strong interest in space exploration and follows developments closely. He sees parallels with social service challenges.

"Eventually, we'll get enough people thinking about solutions and somebody will come up with a fantastic idea, the SpaceX of homelessness," he said.

Got an idea for a Story Next Door profile? Email your suggestions to news@gtconnect.com with STORY NEXT DOOR in the subject line.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0