Story Next Door: Trish and John Borowski spending time lending a hand in the mid-valley

He sees helping the homeless as a connected cause, a system rife with inequity.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Many Americans are a heartbeat away from becoming homeless, houseless, jobless,” John said. “I think we have to be honest about that. It defies logic in the most prosperous nation in the world.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Trish, for her part, recognizes people in the homeless camps as members of the community, literally in some cases. Trish said some of them are former co-workers and customers from her time at WinCo. Trish, like John, sees herself and her family and friends in the people they help in the camps — a typifying example of empathy. Make no mistake: Trish doesn’t lack any passion when it comes to standing up for those less fortunate and bristled when asked about those who complain about homeless people.

“They’re real people with real feelings,” Trish said of the unhoused community. “They deserve our respect as much as anyone else.”

The connection John and Trish have with the people they help is evident; the words “family,” and “friends,” were used often when describing the people they bring food, heaters, clothes and other supplies to. The word “family” clearly meant something to them as they described how proud they were of their daughters and three grandchildren.