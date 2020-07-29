Honoring Ralph Wyatt

Retiring Linn County Administrative Officer Ralph Wyatt was honored Tuesday morning after his last meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Commissioners Will Tucker, Roger Nyquist and John Lindsey, along with his successor, Darrin Lane, presented Wyatt with an etched liquor decanter set and also unveiled a stone bearing a bronze plaque commemorating his 28 years of service in the U.S. Air Force and his 28-year career with Linn County. Wyatt said the best part of both careers was working with “great people.” Wyatt’s last day in the office will be Thursday. A party in Wyatt’s honor will be held at a later date, due to COVID-19 concerns.