The Linn Benton NAACP Branch will host the second annual Keys for the People, a Black, Indigenous and people of color-centered housing festival, on Saturday, April 29.

The free, family-friendly event is set for 1 to 5 p.m. at the Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Supported by Community Services Consortium and Linn Benton Health Equity Alliance, the festival aims to increase housing equity by highlighting community initiatives that improve housing accessibility and transparency for BIPOC communities, educating the community about housing discrimination in Oregon, and providing a space for individuals to connect with local housing providers and resources.

“The local and national NAACP recognize that access to fair and equitable housing has both historically and presently impacted our BIPOC communities in negative ways,” Jason J. Dorsette, Linn Benton NAACP Branch president and vice chair of CSC’s community advisory board, said in a statement.

“The generational neglect by housing officials in many communities has adversely impacted the lives of individuals who reside in public housing, and unfortunately the traditional models of federal public housing continue to contribute to the segregation of people of color and those of lower socioeconomic status.

“To that end, the branch is thrilled to partner with CSC again, and LBHEA for the first time, on this now-annual event. Together, we can make lasting positive impact on the housing crisis and create paths toward upward economic mobility.”

The festival will feature multiple panels, also available via livestream, by local housing professionals and service providers on topics such housing discrimination and land use, tenant and landlord rights, current affordable housing creation projects, and more.

There will be tables of community resource providers available for attendees to browse and connect with, food from local BIPOC-owned eateries, giveaways, music, children’s activities, and more. There will also be free showings of the documentary “Priced Out: 15 Years of Gentrification in Portland.”

Learn more and find updates on the Keys for the People event page on Facebook, www.facebook.com/events/243825781545364.