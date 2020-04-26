Questions abound on rental housing issues in Corvallis

There is a rhythm to life in Corvallis. Usually. And it’s the Oregon State University academic calendar that drives things, not the standard Gregorian one. It starts with the arrival of football players —and some students — in August. Dorms fill up. Pickups and vans full of belongings unload outside apartment complexes and duplexes and other rental properties.
By late September life and school and commerce and games and lectures and concerts and trips to Local Boyz and University Hero and Squirrels and on to June commencement take place within that above-noted rhythm.
Things quiet down a bit in the summer. Less traffic. Fewer parking issues. Summer sessions at OSU are far more popular than they used to be, with some students looking to move ahead and others just trying to catch up.
There is a second calendar that adds a powerful dollop of counter-point to that academic one. The rental calendar. Students scour websites and take physical and virtual tours and sign leases in the spring to secure occupancy in the fall, when the two calendars roll back toward spring in roughly the same key.
There is no rhythm this year, the year of the coronavirus. Commencement has been derailed, the campus is all but empty, the economy has tanked and you can’t sit down at Local Boyz, University Hero or Squirrels.
It all feels like a dialogue adapted from a Humphrey Bogart movie: March? That’s so long ago I don’t remember. September? I never make plans that far ahead.
And as we wade back into the housing challenge it’s sobering to note that the last time we approached the topic, April 16, the US COVID-19 death toll was 25,000. It has doubled in 10 days. The news has been less bleak in Oregon. The state was at 58 deaths April 16 and it is at 87 as of Saturday.
But the housing calendar marches on regardless. And it offers us two main questions: What is happening right now? And what will September look like?
The Gazette-Times interviewed individuals throughout the housing spectrum, from real estate agents to city housing officials to property managers and landlords to tenants rights groups. Here is what we found:
Now
First, there is no rent strike. Not here and not nationwide either. The National Multifamily Housing Council reports that the percentage of renters who paid their full rent by April 5 was at 69%. That’s down substantially from 81% in March, but the situation is far from crumbling.
“No significant rent strike activity was reported in Corvallis,” said Tracy Oulman, the city of Corvallis housing and neighborhood services coordinator. “Property managers found that tenants generally were able to pay the full amount of rent for April. They also reported that those who could not pay the full amount of rent reached out to discuss their options. This is good news.”
Oulman notes that new state guidelines on evictions do not absolve tenants from paying rent. The orders prohibit evictions for non-payment of rent, but they also require tenants to notify landlords when they can’t pay the full amount.
And landlords seem to be showing some flexibility when working with tenants in financial straits, although it should be noted that these matters are viewed as proprietary to many property managers and some would only speak on background or off the record. Several did not respond to requests for information or comment.
“Some residents have requested to be released from their responsibilities under their rental agreements due to OSU’s forced shut down. Typically that isn’t an option,” said one property manager.
“We’ve spent a lot of time educating our residents of all ages on how lending works. Mortgages need to get paid and rents pay the mortgage. Several of our owner-clients have been in a strong-enough financial position to sign agreements adjusting rents for April/May/June if tenants agree to sign a renewal contract for 12 months for July 2020 through June 2021.
"Some of these discounts have been as much as 30% off. This compromise has allowed the owners to meet their obligations for property taxes, insurance, and mortgages while still helping out residents.”
Alan Gustafson and his family have been Corvallis-area property managers for decades. They currently manage more than 20 properties.
“So far, no big problems with unpaid rent,” he said. “I have granted three requests for reduced rent, effective in May and June. Handling these requests on a case-by-case basis, with the intent of being flexible and fair to renters dealing with hard times.”
Tenants United Corvallis, a tenants rights organization, in March called for a rent strike for April in a lengthy statement the group submitted to the Gazette-Times.
“Even for those of us who can afford to pay, our rent money has more pressing purposes during this time,” the statement read in part. “We can use what extra we have for mutual aid to take care of each other and our communities.”
Reached for further comment April 23, Tenants United Corvallis issued a short statement saying the rent strike call is continuing.
“Renters recognize that the system is stacked to protect landlords and are joining together to demand protections for everyone." the statement said. "We can choose a future where thousands of people are pushed out on the streets. Or, knowing we already have enough empty homes, we can choose a society where housing is a right for everyone.”
Supply, demand
Some will undoubtedly counter Corvallis does not have lots of empty homes. In recent years Corvallis, whose housing stock consists of 57% rental properties in a nation that consistently is just the opposite, with more than 60% owning, has had a housing supply problem. Thousands of people, perhaps as many as 8,000, work in town and want to live in town but can’t find the right place or the right-priced place.
City officials have been working to rezone property for more high-density use and hope that the recently approved urban renewal district in South Corvallis will yield more housing, particularly affordable units.
The private sector has been doing its share as well. As noted in that April 16 story, more than 1,100 new bedrooms come on line in the fall with the second phase of the Domain Corvallis north of Harrison Boulevard and the massive Sierra complex on Western Boulevard that features a 500-vehicle parking garage.
In addition, the Oak Springs facility in Philomath has filled its 126 bedrooms and the Boulevard, a mile or so closer to Corvallis, will have its full 258 units and 478 bedrooms ready for occupancy in the fall. Corvallis demand, whether it be students, OSU employees, teachers or nurses, also is being filled by Philomath supply.
Local housing experts have long hypothesized that if enough purpose-built student housing existed that might open up more traditional rentals for families and workers. There are signs that that is occurring.
Move in today and receive up to two months free plus waived fees, says the website for the Domain. The Boulevard is offering a $500 gift card for those who move in by May 31, said Kathy Huber of the Boulevard.
Corvallis property manager John Wydronek noted advertisements for perks such as temporary reduced rents, free rent, lower deposits and a free big-screen TV.
“I’ve seen all of these incentives on property manager websites and Craigslist over the last four to five months," he said. “This sort of thing was not seen a few years ago. “
“Things have essentially been dead in the water right now compared to our normal springtime housing rush,” said one property manager.
Veteran Corvallis realtor Sue Long noted in her April blog that fall rent renewals are strong and that housing shortages continue. She also encouraged investors to “be ready for a softer rental market this summer and fall. Advertise early and often,” she wrote, “and make your rent competitive to other homes on the market.”
Long also encouraged first-time buyers “to be on the lookout to purchase homes between Harrison and Grant (north of the OSU campus). Those neighborhoods may swing back to primarily owner-occupied in the next few years.”
“We certainly saw more vacancies citywide last year, and I presume the Sierra will add to that a bit,” said a property manager who preferred not to be named. “However, many people would prefer not to live in an apartment-style setting. The big players that are new to town have some advantages in that they may rent by the room only or need to hit 60-70% capacity to reach cash flow.
“So they may have an easier time renting things out. We often get residents who have lived in the apartments that come to us seeking a typical single-family house experience once their lease ends. We have seen a few more phone calls from families who are looking for a place to rent right now as opposed to young professionals, students, or retirees.
“I think prices will stay fairly constant for houses and apartments, but older rental homes will likely see a dip in interest as people seeking housing seem to prefer and be able to afford the newer homes and apartments in Corvallis’ rental inventory.”
“I don’t worry about the new places,” property manager Gustafson said. “Everything hinges on the response to the virus and whether OSU moves forward with fall classes on the campus. If so, I expect we will be booked up, as usual. As it stands now, we only have three openings for the next rental cycle, which starts in July. That’s pretty normal.
“But looking ahead, if the campus is closed for fall term, and possibly beyond fall term, many students likely would back out of their leases and stay home for online learning. That would mean trouble for all of the Corvallis rentals that cater to students. So the virus looms as a potential game changer. Obviously, I’m hoping on-campus classes happen in September.”
September
City housing official Oulman isn’t looking that far out yet.
“We are only at the beginning,” she said. “Tenants affected by the pandemic are likely to have used their savings, asked a family member or friend for help, or used a tax return to cover April rent. These options will be less available in upcoming months.
“May and June are concerning. Many will apply the federal stimulus payment towards May’s rent, but food and medications are other immediate needs that must also be met. People who have always paid their rent or mortgage on time are in unfamiliar territory. The resources available are still unfolding and the uncertainty is concerning for everyone.”
Just ask Jon Boeckenstedt. He has been in the college enrollment business for more than three and a half decades. His experience and insights have made him a national figure in the field. He is heading into his second school year as enrollment manager at Oregon State University, which has seen fairly flat enrollment growth for the past six years (see below for enrollment numbers).
“It’s a lot of ‘it depends’ right now, as I’m sure you can imagine,” said Boeckenstedt in an email exchange.
“We have extended our deadline for freshmen to (commit to) June 1 (from May 1) to give them more time to assess and take stock of finances and other circumstances that might be affecting college choice. At the time we extended, we had hoped to give students a final chance to visit in May, but of course that’s not going to happen with the stay-at-home order running until June 13.
“I saw an article in the Chronicle of Higher Education in which someone said, ‘You won’t know how many students you’ll have in the fall until they show up,’ and while I don’t think that’s exactly right, I do know this will be by far and away the most difficult year to project in my 36 years in the business.
“A lot will depend on the next few months, including the stay-at-home order, the economy, and the state and federal government’s response to it.”
And that sums up the yawning chasm ahead of us. As Oulman noted we aren’t even into May yet. What will Corvallis, the mid-valley, Oregon and the nation look like on Sept. 23, when OSU’s academic calendar notes the fall term is scheduled to begin? The university itself will be under new management, with F. King Alexander set to replace President Ed Ray on July 1.
Six week after that Sept. 23 opening date for OSU, on Nov. 3, local, state and national elections will be held, giving those who have lived through the virus an opportunity to pass judgment on how our leaders navigated us through it.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
