HP donates BioPrinters for worldwide COVID-19 research

If you need an example of the global reach of HP Inc's inkjet printing technology, just think about the millions — if not billions — of color photos that can be found in homes around the world.

Now the decades-old technology — developed at HP's Corvallis campus — is being used on the cutting edge of the global battle to find a vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HP D300e BioPrinter is supplying researchers in the United States, Spain, France and Italy with the ability to dispense uniform droplets of pharmaceutical samples in experiments, from a dozen to thousands of samples. The uniformity of the droplets increases test reliability, and the speed at which the materials can be applied greatly reduces labor costs in the race to end the pandemic.

“Imagine a desktop printer that is printing a family photo,” said Annette Friskopp, global head and general manager of specialty printing systems for HP. “We take for granted how many small droplets of ink land on that paper. Now we have the capability of printing tiny, exact droplets of pharmaceuticals.”

The technology is supported by staff at the HP campus in Corvallis.