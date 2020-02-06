Hundreds of trucks headed to Salem for Timber Unity rally

Interstate 5 near Albany looked like miles of Christmas trees all in a row Thursday morning, as hundreds of trucks made their way toward Salem for a Timber Unity rally to protest the state’s proposed cap and trade carbon bill.

Some 15 convoys from all around the state were expected to converge at the state Capitol, much like a similar rally last June when another environmental bill died after Republican lawmakers staged a walk out that prevented voting on the issue.

Farm tractors were expected to join Thursday’s rally as well.

Timber Unity organizers hope to draw attention to how the proposed legislation will affect small business owners, especially rural companies, as well as break a world record of more than 453 trucks.

Up to 1,000 trucks are anticipated. Speakers are planned on the steps of the Capitol.

Two women with American flags were showing their support for the rally on the Santiam overpass as trucks rolled before dawn Thursday.

