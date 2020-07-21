Illinois man and his elephant stump for presidency

When Kasey Wells talks about the “elephant in the room,” he’s talking literally, not figuratively.
The 41-year-old artist from Lexington, Illinois, dropped by the Mid-Valley Media office Monday afternoon en route to Portland, spreading the word that he wants to be the next president of the United States.
And although he is traveling alone in a 23-year-old Ford pickup painted red, white and blue, the rig is pulling a trailer with an 11-foot tall elephant formed out of a scrapped metal fuel barrel given to him by a friend. He adorned the fuel tank with hubcaps, a basketball backboard, vehicle bumpers, dozens of door knobs and a few car and truck tailpipes.
The artwork represents what Wells sees as the biggest problem with the American political system — the ultra-rich using their money to support programs that ultimately benefit them financially at the expense of the average man or woman.
But no one talks about it, the proverbial elephant in the room.
“I decided to run as an independent in March of 2018,” Wells said. “I started my social media campaign in January 2019.”
Wells said he is not a member of the Independent party, but an independent, free-thinking candidate.
Instead of spending millions to promote himself, Wells is traveling state-by-state. He has logged about 20,000 miles so far and, after visiting Seattle, will begin to arch back to his wife Rachel and 18-month-old daughter Zada in Illinois.
“I want to empower the people in our political process,” Wells said. “I would build a national website where people can see government agendas and actually vote on the issues being discussed to create a national focus. Elected officials could then follow our collective interests.”
Wells said the basic tenets of his campaign are “balance, fairness and equality.”
This is Well’s first run at political office and he believes he can mount a campaign for thousands of dollars, not millions, through social media and news outlets.
His trip thus far has been funded through donations and prize money he won after entering the elephant in an art contest.
The first legs of his campaign were the east coast and Florida. A treat was meeting up with his wife and daughter in St. Louis for Father’s Day.
Wells said the root of his campaign was studying Standard Oil and specifically the John D. Rockefeller family that founded it.
Wells said he would abolish the Federal Reserve banking system, because it “operates outside of government control.”
“We are not a monarchy,” Wells said of big money influence on American politics.
Wells said he is encouraged by the people he has met along his journey.
“At least 95% of the people I’ve met are kind, considerate, caring people,” Wells said. “I have met so many really good people.”
Key issues from Wells’ website:
• Wells says it is imperative that the gap between rich and poor be narrowed.
• He supports a 1% tax on anyone earning more than $1 million per year, increasing incrementally until they reach $100 million, when the tax would be 50%.
• Wells supports a universal form of health care, but says people should be allowed to opt in or opt out and should not be forced to participate.
• He also supports a similar style of universal basic income, ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 per month. He says that income could help families deal with issues such as child-care, veterans’ needs, the needs of the elderly and cost of living.
• Wells would like to close all coal-fired energy plants and convert them into clean energy distribution centers.
• He would ban fracking and hold company CEOs accountable for pollution their actions have caused.
Wells’ full agenda can be found on his website: kaseywellsforpresident.com. His Twitter account is: @writeKASEYWELLS.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!