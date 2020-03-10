Interest begins growing on $1.1 billion timber lawsuit

Interest on a nearly $1.1 billion class action lawsuit judgment has begun adding up to the tune of about $262,000 per day — about $11,000 per hour.
On Friday, Linn County Circuit Court Judge Thomas McHill made official the results of a nearly month-long jury trial. By law, Linn County and 151 other taxing districts are to receive 9% interest on the money owed them by the Oregon Department of Forestry.
McHill also rejected the state’s motions for a new trial based on a perception that errors of law were committed at the trial.
“Class members earned more than a half-million dollars over the weekend,” said their attorney John Dilorenzo of Davis Wright Tremaine in Portland.
“Pretty soon, it could start looking like the national deficit clock,” Dilorenzo said.
Class members are entitled to annual interest of 9% according to the Oregon law.
The case was originally filed on March 10, 2016, and went to trial in Linn County Circuit Court in late October 2019. On Nov. 21, the 12-person jury ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, who had charged that the Oregon Depart of Forestry breached a contract formed in 1941 that called for management of some 700,000 acres of state forests in 14 counties to “secure the greatest permanent value of those lands to the state.”
The plaintiffs argued that for decades the term meant managing the forests to provide maximum revenue to the counties in which they operate. But starting in 2001, the state changed the meaning to include other amenities such as water quality, recreation and wildlife habitat enhancement, which resulted in reduced payments to the counties.
The state has 30 days to begin an appeals process.
“As I see it, there are two key components to the state’s appellate risk,” Dilorenzo said. “The counties have no risk. Right now, their risk is status quo. If we lose in appeal, they get nothing less than they have been getting.”
But Dilorenzo said the downside for the state is that “they could lose on appeal and we crossfile for pre-judgment interest. Over five years, that could amount to about $500 million more the state would owe. Add 9% percent interest and the total judgment comes to more than $2.5 billion. Somewhere in here, it starts to look like the national debt clock.”
Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said there is still hope the state will come to the table and “resolve these issues.”
“We are at this place in large part because for the last 20 years, the Department of Forestry has refused to admit we are partners in the state forests,” Nyquist said. “The fact is that the Department of Forestry is unwilling to change their approach to its contract and our partnership.”
McHill entered judgments for current and future damages until 2069 (second number) by county: Benton, $509,858 and $6,161,270; Clackamas, $25,381,067 and $3,154,360; Clatsop, $176,478,590 and $109,565,036; Columbia, $7,551,189 and $7,355,610; Coos, $32,268,012 and $6,554,882; Douglas, $8,855,710 and $3,565,736; Josephine, $761,707 and $693,168; Lane, $55,025,487 and $17,948,505; Lincoln, $6,075,056 and $14,591,775; Linn, $37,476,762 and $14,518,637; Marion, $9,616,092 and $11,552, 647; Polk, $$4,766,551 and $3,631,354; Tillamook, $246,985,207 and $144,113,203; Washington, $62,259,582 and $48,492,346.
Total current damages: $674,020,873. Total future damages: $391,898,527. Total judgment: $1,065,919,400.
Opting out of the lawsuit were: Clatsop County, Clatsop Community College, Clatsop County Rural Law Enforcement, Clatsop County Road District #1, Clatsop County 4-H/Extension Service, Sunset Empire Park and Recreation in Clatsop County, Benton County Soil & Water Conservation District, Clackamas County Soil Conservation District, Port of Portland in Washington County, Washington County Rural Fire Protection District #2, Clatsop County Fair, Sunset Empire Transportation in Clatsop County, and the Port of Portland in Clatsop County.
State officials declined comment.