Interest begins growing on $1.1 billion timber lawsuit

The plaintiffs argued that for decades the term meant managing the forests to provide maximum revenue to the counties in which they operate. But starting in 2001, the state changed the meaning to include other amenities such as water quality, recreation and wildlife habitat enhancement, which resulted in reduced payments to the counties.

The state has 30 days to begin an appeals process.

“As I see it, there are two key components to the state’s appellate risk,” Dilorenzo said. “The counties have no risk. Right now, their risk is status quo. If we lose in appeal, they get nothing less than they have been getting.”

But Dilorenzo said the downside for the state is that “they could lose on appeal and we crossfile for pre-judgment interest. Over five years, that could amount to about $500 million more the state would owe. Add 9% percent interest and the total judgment comes to more than $2.5 billion. Somewhere in here, it starts to look like the national debt clock.”

Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said there is still hope the state will come to the table and “resolve these issues.”