It's On Us-Albany ramps up free meal effort

Only minutes after the official starting time of 2 p.m. Tuesday, It’s On Us-Albany served its first customers at Homegrown Oregon Foods, 212 First Ave. SE.

Shawna Turkins and her staff were as excited as the people who picked up their free meals.

It’s On Us-Albany is based on a successful program that operates in Corvallis. Mid-valley residents donate money that is then spent with local restaurants, which create meals supplied for free to anyone who wants them. The idea is to help restaurants and individuals economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkins said her restaurant can easily prepare 100 to 150 meals per day.

“This is important,” Turkins said. “Restaurants are suffering and have been for almost an entire year. The funds help restaurants stay open, pay employees and feed those in need.”

Jan Volz is an It’s on Us-Albany volunteer who got involved after donating to the Corvallis program.

“The goal is to hand out meals to anyone who needs them or wants them,” Volz said. “They don’t need to meet any economic qualifications.”