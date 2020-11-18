It's On Us-Albany ramps up free meal effort

Only minutes after the official starting time of 2 p.m. Tuesday, It’s On Us-Albany served its first customers at Homegrown Oregon Foods, 212 First Ave. SE.
Shawna Turkins and her staff were as excited as the people who picked up their free meals.
It’s On Us-Albany is based on a successful program that operates in Corvallis. Mid-valley residents donate money that is then spent with local restaurants, which create meals supplied for free to anyone who wants them. The idea is to help restaurants and individuals economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turkins said her restaurant can easily prepare 100 to 150 meals per day.
“This is important,” Turkins said. “Restaurants are suffering and have been for almost an entire year. The funds help restaurants stay open, pay employees and feed those in need.”
Jan Volz is an It’s on Us-Albany volunteer who got involved after donating to the Corvallis program.
“The goal is to hand out meals to anyone who needs them or wants them,” Volz said. “They don’t need to meet any economic qualifications.”
Volz said the Corvallis program has been extremely well accepted and supported. A fundraising effort brought in $150,000 and has allowed the program to contract with a number of restaurants that offer meals twice a week.
Volz said the programs in both communities are totally volunteer-driven.
“100% of all donations go to the restaurants,” Volz said.
Turkins said she has been in business for about five years, but didn’t move into the building on First Avenue until last December.
Tuesday’s meal was the shop’s signature vegan Oregon bowl with non-GMO brown rice, a vegetable medley sautéed with house-made garlic ginger paste and organic black beans.
Turkins said the meal is a crowd favorite.
“We don’t use GMOs, and everything is organic,” Turkins said. “People love it.”
The program plans to start off by offering meals one day per month, probably around the 15th, but the long-term goal is to be provide meals twice weekly.
“We need to raise money and we need more volunteers, especially people with accounting and social media skills,” Volz said.
Turkins said she was helped by the program last spring.
“We received $1,000, and it really made a big difference when we were in the first statewide lockdown,” Turkins said. “It’s so nice not having to reinvent the wheel and to use Corvallis as a model. They have been so helpful.”
Takeout-only meals are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
It’s On Us-Albany hopes to welcome more restaurants into the program. When they become involved, information will be posted online.
Donations to the nonprofit program can be sent to It’s On Us-Albany, P.O. Box 1423, Albany, OR, 97321.
For more information, call Volz at 541-971-1480 or send an email to itsonusalbany@gmail.com.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
