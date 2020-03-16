Jails, police taking proactive anti-virus steps

Linn and Benton county jails are enhancing their inmate processing protocols in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the state, including 10 presumed cases associated with the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon.
Both jails are now taking incoming inmate’s temperatures and will deal with each person accordingly.
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said there has always been an extensive health program at the Linn County Jail, “but are adjusting it even more” in the era of COVID-19.
Yon said that in Linn County, anyone with a temperature of more than 100 degrees will be given extra scrutiny and could be placed in an isolation area.
“We have developed a quarantine area in one of our smaller cell blocks,” Yon said. “Our inmate workers are also cleaning more frequently and cleaning more surfaces as well.”
Yon said daily inmate population is about 210 persons. He is especially concerned about staff becoming ill.
“We have had meetings to talk about staying healthy and if we do see some people out sick, having replacements for them, including bringing in staff from outside our system, such as from Benton County,” Yon said. “My command staff has also been notified that we may have to fill shifts.”
Yon said access to the dispatch area has been tightened.
“There are only so many people trained to work dispatch,” Yon said. “We need to keep them as healthy as possible.”
Captain John DeVaney of the Benton County Jail said a similar temperature-taking protocol has been initiated, but there is no quarantine area.
“We are a small facility with individual cells,” DeVaney said. “Our goal is to stop any virus at the door. If we do have an inmate with a virus, we will isolate them within their cell and implement extra cleaning of their cell area, as well as anything they may come into contact with outside their cell.”
DeVaney said the Sheriff’s Office is also discussing what level of charges will lead to someone being held in the jail.
DeVaney said daily inmate population is from 25 to 30.
The Albany Police Department has closed all of its meeting rooms to the public and is limiting outside training programs, according to Lt. Travis Giboney.
“We have canceled the Youth Citizens Academy that was coming up and our ride-along program,” Giboney said. “We have increased our internal clean processes and limiting public access to the lobby area.
Giboney said staff will try to handle more calls over the telephone but will always respond to calls in progress.
“With schools being closed, we will have two more officers available for patrol,” Giboney said.
Sweet Home Police Chief Jeff Lynn said the police department’s lobby will remain open to the public, but the general public will not be allowed behind the dispatch area.
“We are also emphasizing hygiene and social distancing, although in our line of work, we sometimes have to get up close and personal," he said. "We are emphasizing to our officers that they need to be extra aware of how a person looks or appears to be feeling when dealing with the public.”
The Lebanon Police Department has suspended public fingerprinting and is asking that people limit their visits to the police lobby to emergency situations only.
Friday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release that noted that it will focus on its core functions of community safety, but will postpone community meetings, will not attend community events, has canceled volunteer programs at the jail, citizen ride-alongs and tours of the sheriff’s office facilities.