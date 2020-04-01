Jamboree's virtual shows reaching out to home-bound fans

SWEET HOME — Last year, the Oregon Jamboree posted several free virtual musical concerts on its Facebook page a couple times per month.

Entertainers would perform at the Jamboree office in downtown Sweet Home, spokeswoman Katie Schrock said.

But now, with fans and artists affected by the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, the Jamboree has added a new twist to the popular event — artists are producing their jam sessions from their homes or music studios.

And Schrock said, with “so many cooped up at home,” the Jamboree is producing almost daily sessions posted to the music festival’s Facebook page.

Schrock said response to the one-hour shows has been amazing.

“The shows usually air live about 1 p.m., although we are having some evening shows,” she said. “About 4,000 people are watching them live and then I post them to several social media sites. The shows are being seen by more than 15,000 people per week.”

Schrock said last year’s shows were produced from the Jamboree’s “Crown Royal” studio in the Jamboree office.