January in Review

The death of a girl struck in a crosswalk in Corvallis and the disappearance, search and subsequent arrest of the husband of an Albany woman were the top two stories on the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald websites in January. 

In the good news category stories about two new eateries, features on the first babies of the year and TimberUnity's secretary Angelita Sanchez topped the list. 

Our top online photo gallery for both websites was images of the heroic efforts of Albany firefighters to save the life of a driver involved in a crash with a big rig at the Intersection of Highway 20 and Goldfish Farm Road east of Albany. Other top galleries included a look at new restaurants in Benton County, a police raid in Crabtree, a high school wrestling tournament and the Harrisburg vs. Santiam Christian basketball rivalry.

Albany Top 10 Galleries

1. Goldfish Farm Road Collision

2. A look back 20 years ago

3. Police search Tiffany Lazon's residence 

4. Police raid Crabtree Property

5. Tree crashes into Albany home

6. Linn County Wrestling Tournament

7. Harrisburg vs Santiam Christian Boys Basketball

8. New Restaurants for Linn County

9. Look inside Stack's HIP furnace

10. West Albany vs South Albany Girls Basketball

Corvallis Top 10 Galleries

1. Goldfish Farm Road Collision

2. New Restaurants in Benton County

3. A look back 20 years ago

4. Police raid Crabtree Property

5. Corvallis vs Crescent Valley Boys Basketball

6. Oregon defeats Oregon State in first Civil War matchup

7. Harrisburg vs Santiam Christian Boys Basketball

8.  Oregon State defeats Colorado in Women's Basketball

9. Look inside Stack's HIP furnace

10. Police Search Tiffany Lazon's residence

