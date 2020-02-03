January in Review

The death of a girl struck in a crosswalk in Corvallis and the disappearance, search and subsequent arrest of the husband of an Albany woman were the top two stories on the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald websites in January.
In the good news category stories about two new eateries, features on the first babies of the year and TimberUnity's secretary Angelita Sanchez topped the list.
Our top online photo gallery for both websites was images of the heroic efforts of Albany firefighters to save the life of a driver involved in a crash with a big rig at the Intersection of Highway 20 and Goldfish Farm Road east of Albany. Other top galleries included a look at new restaurants in Benton County, a police raid in Crabtree, a high school wrestling tournament and the Harrisburg vs. Santiam Christian basketball rivalry.
Albany Top 10 Galleries
Corvallis Top 10 Galleries