Judge approves fees in $1.1 billion breach of contract lawsuit

Davis Wright Tremaine will not get paid until the lawsuit is settled or appeals are exhausted, DiLorenzo said after the hearing.

If the case is settled for less than the $1.1 billion judgment, the law firm’s fee will be 15% of the new figure, plus actual expenses.

“We negotiated this fee with Roger Nyquist before this got rolling,” DiLorenzo said. “All of the class members are government agencies and we assume they will do good things with the money they receive. We are ready for that to begin.”

DiLorenzo said attorneys for his law firm and the state are currently checking the more than 5,000 pages of trial transcripts for errors.

The case was originally filed on March 10, 2016, and went to trial in Linn County Circuit Court in late October 2019. On Nov. 21, the 12-person jury ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, who had charged that the Oregon Department of Forestry breached a contract formed in 1941 that called for management of some 700,000 acres of state forests in 14 counties to “secure the greatest permanent value of those lands to the state.”