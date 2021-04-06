Junction City man sentenced to 204 years in prison for Linn County sex crimes

A Junction City man was sentenced to 204 years in prison on 22 charges, including 21 felony sex crimes, in Linn County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Michael Ray Long, 37, was sentenced by Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish after he was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, five counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, three counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of strangulation in February. Kittson-MaQatish also presided over the trial.

The jury found Long guilty on the charges after approximately an hour of deliberation.

Elijah Brown, one of Long’s court-appointed attorneys, declined to comment on the sentence when reached Tuesday evening. Long’s other court-appointed attorney, Kent Hickam, and Linn County prosecutor Julia Baker could not be reached for comment.

Investigators began looking into Long, who was living in Tangent at the time, after they were notified he had inappropriate interactions with a middle school-aged girl on Facebook. That investigation uncovered a second victim, a girl of elementary school age.

At the time of Long’s arrest, Baker said the conduct occurred over a period of 18 months.

According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tracy White at 541-917-6652.

K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.

