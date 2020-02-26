Knife River plans construction, mining training center

After the meeting, Ropp said the company has had employee training programs for years, but instructors travel to them. The new center will be the program's headquarters. Instructors will remain locally and employees will travel to Linn County for courses that last from a couple days to 15 days.

“It will operate full-time, year-round,” he said. “There will be several courses underway at a time.”

The project will now enter the detailed design phase, Ropp said. Once land use is approved, the company would hope to begin construction within a year.

Linn County Land Use Planner Alyssa Boles said the Department of State Lands notified the county of potential wetlands issues on parts of the property. 1,000 Friends of Oregon is concerned with a proposed “expansion” area and questioned why the outdoor training area needs to be 100 acres and why the project could not be undertaken in an industrial zone.

Commissioner Tucker praised the training center concept.

“This is going to bring a great number of trainees to Linn County,” he said. “It’s going to help train future employees with a much-needed skill set in jobs that pay good wages. They will spend money while they are here.”