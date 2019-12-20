Landslide closes Quartzville Road

SWEET HOME — A landslide has closed Quartzville Road at about milepost 17.

The slide was found Friday morning by a Linn County Parks employee.

The Bureau of Land Management has sent staff to the site and they are clearing the large rocks and other debris off the roadway.

The BLM and Linn County Road Department had consulted about the slide, which was about 5 miles outside of the county's boundaries and Linn County was available to assist if needed.

Quartzville Road runs along the north side of Green Peter Reservoir.

