Law enforcement agencies to deliver meds to seniors

Calls should be made between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Sweet Home Police number is 541-367-5181; Linn County Sheriff’s Office, 541-967-3911; Albany Police Department, 541-917-7680. Callers will be asked to provide: name, address, phone number, date of birth, requested prescription and pharmacy name.

Residents should do the following before calling the police department:

— Contact the pharmacy and order the prescription

— Pre-pay for medicine over the phone

— Advise the pharmacy the Sweet Home Police Department will pick up the prescription

— Have a valid identification available when the officer arrives at your residence

Law enforcement staff will wear official uniforms and have proper identification, personal protective equipment and maintain social distance.

The Lebanon Senior Center is also coordinating a Friendship Phone Brigade for seniors. Seniors can put their name on a list and receive a phone call once or twice a week.

The LINX Dial-a-Bus is available to assist seniors who want to shop during special hours set up by local stores. The bus operates from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 541-258-4920.