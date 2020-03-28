Law enforcement agencies to deliver meds to seniors

The Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home police departments and Linn County Sheriff’s Office will pick up and deliver medications to mid-valley senior citizens during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The Sweet Home Police Department was the first to offer the service beginning Wednesday and Chief Jeff Lynn said he got the idea from the Forest Grove Police Department. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office program will start Monday.
“We want people to stay safe in their homes,” Lynn said. “We haven’t had any takers yet, but we are here if they need us.”
Lynn said city leaders fully support the program.
Lt. Travis Giboney of the Albany Police Department said the department will make pickups and deliveries on a “case-by-case basis”.
Sweet Home Police and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office have the following guidelines in place:
Sweet Home officers will pick up and deliver medication to private residences within the Sweet Home city limits from Bi-Mart, Economy Drugs and Safeway. The LCSO program will be county-wide from any pharmacy.
The programs will operate during the term of the governor’s executive order concerning social distancing, which is scheduled to end April 28.
The individual’s medical conditions must be life-threatening.
Calls should be made between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Sweet Home Police number is 541-367-5181; Linn County Sheriff’s Office, 541-967-3911; Albany Police Department, 541-917-7680. Callers will be asked to provide: name, address, phone number, date of birth, requested prescription and pharmacy name.
Residents should do the following before calling the police department:
— Contact the pharmacy and order the prescription
— Pre-pay for medicine over the phone
— Advise the pharmacy the Sweet Home Police Department will pick up the prescription
— Have a valid identification available when the officer arrives at your residence
Law enforcement staff will wear official uniforms and have proper identification, personal protective equipment and maintain social distance.
The Lebanon Senior Center is also coordinating a Friendship Phone Brigade for seniors. Seniors can put their name on a list and receive a phone call once or twice a week.
The LINX Dial-a-Bus is available to assist seniors who want to shop during special hours set up by local stores. The bus operates from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 541-258-4920.
Participating stores and hours for seniors or those with compromised immune systems are Grocery Outlet: 6-7 a.m., Monday through Sunday; Safeway: 7-9 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday; Walmart: 6-7 a.m., Tuesday; and Dollar Tree: 8-9 a.m., Monday through Friday.
The Lebanon Senior Center is also offering interactive classes on Facebook. Topics include fitness tips, meal prep ideas and brain games.
Call the Lebanon Senior Center at 541-258-4919 to schedule a grocery or prescription pickup, to be included in the Friendship Phone Brigade, and for other information.
