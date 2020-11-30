LCSO career took Jenkins from matron to respected records chief

“We went up there the next day and the water was very clear,” Burright said. “Geri and I were working together and we both saw the stick and knew that was what the woman probably saw that night, when everything looks so different underwater.”

Burright said Jenkins always “quietly went about her business and got the job done. I always appreciated her work and she was my go-to person in records. When I needed something, she could always give me the hand that was needed.”

Burright concurred with current Sheriff Jim Yon that Jenkins will take a lot of institutional knowledge with her.

“I’m happy for her. I’ve been teasing her for years about it being time to pull the plug,” Burright said.

She grows a bit melancholy when talking about her fellow employees who have passed away over the decades.

“In the early days, we had two matrons per shift,” Jenkins said. “Our job was to search female prisoners. There weren’t nearly as many as there are today. We took in a lot of drunk females after midnight.”

Jenkins said the matrons also wrote up reports and handled dispatch calls as needed.

That was when the jail and the sheriff’s office were in the courthouse.