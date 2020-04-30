Lebanon couple charged with child's death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEBANON — The parents of a six-week-old female child who died on March 28 of alleged malnutrition and neglect, were arrested by Lebanon Police officers Wednesday afternoon and charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Shantell Ann Marie Swiercz, 23, and Kristian Ray Lee, 23, were lodged at the Linn County Jail.

According to a Lebanon Police Department release, officers and staff from the Lebanon Fire Department responded to a call at 860 Park Ave., Apt. 2, about 10:48 p.m. March 28.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the child had died of malnutrition and lack of care.

According to the release, Swiercz has had multiple prior contacts with the Lebanon Police Department, but none resulted in criminal charges. Lee has been arrested previously and charged with theft, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Chris Miner at 541-258-4314.

