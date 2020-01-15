Lebanon duplex fire under investigation

A fire early Wednesday at a duplex under construction on Second Street in Lebanon appears to have been intentionally set, according to a Lebanon Fire District spokesman.

Firefighters responded to the house at 1375 Second St. at about 6 a.m. and saw extensive smoke coming out of the garage doors.

Division Chief Jason Bolen said that an incident commander performed a walk-around of the structure and encountered a male who was leaving the rear of the house through a door. The man appeared to be injured.

An ambulance was called to the scene to assist the man, who had suffered smoke inhalation and blunt force trauma after he fell into an open crawl space access hole while attempting to extinguish the fire.

The man, who lives in the neighborhood, was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which had spread to a shower unit, and removed smoldering debris from the building.

The Lebanon Fire Marshal and Deputy Fire Marshal began an investigation into the fire’s origin and determined that what possibly began as a warming fire had spread into structural lumber and a shower insert.