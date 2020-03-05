Lebanon home damaged in room fire

A 3-year-old child playing with a lighter is believed to have started a fire at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in an upstairs bedroom of a home in the 700 block of Tangent Street in Lebanon.

Division Chief Jason Bolen said 18 fire staffers responded to the call and damage was confined to that one bedroom of the home.

Eight people were at the house. One was treated for smoke inhalation after trying to put out the fire with a hand-held extinguisher.

“We counseled the child and we encourage parents who have children who show an interest in lighters and other fire-causing tools to contact us and we will provide them with educational materials on how to deal with the issue,” Bolen said.

