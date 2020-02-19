Lebanon Hospital Foundation offering scholarships

The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation is accepting scholarship program applications from east Linn County students pursuing careers in health care.

The following scholarships are available:

• The Frank Girod, MD, Medical Scholarship: For students enrolled in medical school. Applicants must submit an application and a written statement about their goals and any community service involvement, plus a cost-and-resource-estimate worksheet.

• The Rachel Easton, RN, Nursing Scholarship: Applicants must submit an official transcript including fall 2019 grades; a one- or two-page typed statement about why they're pursuing a nursing degree and a listing of goals; a completed application form and a cost-and-resource-estimate worksheet; special circumstances for the Easton Scholarship Committee to consider; and a signed and dated letter of recommendation.