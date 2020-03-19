Lebanon PD closes lobby area

LEBANON — Police Chief Frank Stevenson said his officers will continue to respond to calls, but the Lebanon Police Department has closed its lobby area to the general public.

In a prepared statement released Wednesday morning, Stevenson asked that anyone calling for services inform his staff if they have any CORVID-19 symptoms.

“If you are, officers will wear masks and gloves when responding to the scene to protect our personnel and the public from exposure or potential cross-exposure,” Stevenson said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stevenson also urged the public to use the department’s general phone line 541-451-1751 unless their call is an emergency, when 9-1-1 remains the proper line to use.

Stevenson said there may also be service delays in coming weeks and areas that may be affected are the records/lobby area; public fingerprinting; sex offender registrations; citizen ride-alongs; facility tours.

Wednesday afternoon, the city of Lebanon declared an emergency due to the number of COVID-19 cases in Linn County.

The declaration allows the city to access state and federal resources along with emergency procurement of goods and services. Linn County made a similar declaration on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0