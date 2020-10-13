Legion Post 10 seeks Art Extravaganza entries

Albany American Legion Post 10’s Youth Art Extravaganza is seeking art from students in grades K-12.

“On line virtual learning continues to be quite an adjustment for kids. During a conversation between a post member and some middle school students, the students expressed their disappointment with activities that would not be happening,” volunteer Teresa Knoll said. “Things they had always just taken for granted as part of going to school. Activities everyone just did. One such activity was their creative art projects that they worked hard on and then proudly hung on the school hall walls for everyone to see and enjoy.”

Knoll said Post 10 members felt like this was one activity they could promote for the kids. The kids even picked the name, Post 10 Youth Art Extravaganza.

The Art Extravaganza is open to students in K-12th grade. Art work will be on display from November 6 to 15 at American Legion Post 10 in Albany.

Each student can submit up to three entries. It can be any art medium on any paper or canvas that can be hung up. The art work does not have to be framed. 11 inches by 15 inches or smaller is preferred but outside edges are not to exceed 24 inches by 24 inches.