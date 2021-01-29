Legion Post 10 to remember the 4 chaplains

The Albany American Legion Post 10 will hold a memorial for the Four Chaplains at 5 p.m. Feb. 7 at 1215 Pacific Blvd SE.

The event is open to the public.

On the night of Feb. 3, 1943, the troopship Dorchester was hit by a torpedo fired from a German submarine. The ship went down in a matter of minutes, taking the lives of 672 young men.

As the ship was going down, four men of God — a Rabbi, a Roman Catholic priest, a Methodist minister and a Dutch Reformed minister — all U.S. Army Chaplains, went above and beyond their duty.

They helped the men leave the ship, trying to ensure each had his life jacket. When the last life jacket was handed out, each of the chaplains gave his own life jacket to one of the troops, thus ensuring his life would be lost.

