Legislative leaders OK COVID-19 relief funds over objections of half of lawmakers

"We are pushing through items we spent a billion dollars on without any testimony or even time for thoughtful analysis," she said.

Most Republicans and some Democrats said the allocation of federal dollars so far seems tilted in favor of the Portland area.

Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, said he respected the efforts of legislative leaders and wished that they had worked more "arm-in-arm" with local governments. While wishing there was a way to vote yes, Smith said he was receiving strong signals from his Eastern Oregon district that the process had been unfair to local governments east of the Cascades.

"I represent five counties, multiple, multiple cities," Smith said. "I am representing dozens and dozens of officials who have all expressed to me to vote no today."

Rep. David Gomberg, D-Neotsu, said he supported the actions the Emergency Board has taken on the allocation of the coronavirus relief funds, but worried that the committee's actions have the appearance of favoring the state's largest city.

"I fear that we may have lost sight of the bigger picture," Gomberg said. "There has been an undercurrent of concern that the projects we have approved have disproportionately benefited the city of Portland to the expense of other counties and other cities throughout the state.”