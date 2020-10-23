Lessons learned at Linn County's emergency shelter

In early September, Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker was pondering his pending retirement and was starting to go through files while cleaning out his office on the second floor of the Linn County Courthouse.

Like most other Linn County residents, he was also enjoying the Labor Day weekend.

But Labor Day afternoon, 60-plus mph east winds turned small wildfires into uncontrollable blazes that surrounded Linn and Marion counties, displacing hundreds of families and causing untold millions of dollars in damage.

Tucker, and fellow commissioners Roger Nyquist and John Lindsey, wasted no time in declaring an emergency and opening up the Linn County Fair & Expo Center as a shelter for the first time in its 25-plus-year history.

“It was amazing how things came together,” Tucker said. “The fires were fast, hard and quick. Our staff, the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Samaritan Health Services came together just as quickly and made this happen.”

At one point, the shelter was housing more than 700 people either in vehicles in the parking lot or indoors, and more than 1,000 large animals at the Linn and Benton county fairgrounds, not counting numerous dogs and cats.