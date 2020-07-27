Linn 4-H/FFA livestock auction tally tops $500,000

The recent online Linn County Youth Livestock Auction has topped $500,000, according to treasurer Stacey Lyle.
Daisy LaLonde’s grand champion steer led the sale at $6,250 and was purchased by Elite Equipment Rental of Lebanon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s 4-H and FFA livestock show was held virtually with limited live showings at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
The popular annual livestock sale was held online only for the first time.
“We are incredibly pleased with the way our community came out and supported the kids during this trying time,” Lyle said. “There were lots of new buyers and supporters. The online format allowed folks who otherwise would not have been able to attend (to have) a chance to contribute.”
Lyle said the young people “learned a lot about adapting to the circumstances they are dealt, especially in agriculture. Nothing is predictable, and we are thankful for the opportunities that we were given. We found that some kids took full advantage of school being online and were able to put much more time into their projects.”
Lyle said the half-million-dollar tally is especially impressive since there were 40 fewer livestock lots in the 2020 sale than in 2019: 248 compared to 288. In 2018, there were more than 300 lots, a record number.
Add-on donations of $28,000 by Booster Club members also helped swell the project receipts.
“It’s too bad we couldn’t have our annual barbecue lunch, but when we can, we are going to have a party,” Lyle said.
Kaylee Silacci’s reserve champion steer brought $4,500 from Blue Lace Farms of Albany.
Dr. Ben Bratt purchased the champion pen of chickens shown by Luana Roth for $500, and Coastal paid $350 for the reserve champion chickens shown by Ava Cyrus.
Alla Miller’s champion goat brought $1,100 from Advanced Mechanical of Brownsville. And Bryant Starr’s reserve champion goat was purchased for $900 by Weyerhaeuser Santiam Lumber of Lebanon.
The highest-selling hog was shown by Ashlynn Davis and brought $2,000 from JZ Trucking.
JZ Trucking also purchased the grand champion hog shown by Gracie Krahn for $1,700. Stahlbush Island Farms paid $1,300 for the reserve champion hog shown by Hollis Kizer.
George Van Dyke Trucking paid $2,500 for Maya Van Dyke’s market lamb.
Pimm Farms purchased Cole Weber’s grand champion market lamb for $1,300, and Tiger Lights paid $1,100 for the reserve champion market lamb shown by Lauren Graber.
William and Georgiana Rodriguez paid $500 for Anika Ylen’s market rabbit.
The champion pen of rabbits shown by Elizabeth Beck fetched $500 from Nyberg’s Rabbitry. Riley Bond’s reserve market pen brought $250 from Luv Bunny Rabbitry.
Coastal Farm paid $950 for the champion market turkey shown by Emma Faville.
Top buyers were: Advanced Mechanical, RAM Trucking, Weyerhaeuser Santiam Lumber, Tiger Lights, Cascade Timber Consulting, Anderson Ranches, Stahlbush Island Farms, Coastal, Morley Thomas Law Firm, Radiator Supply House, JZ Trucking, Pimm Farms, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mid Valley Farms, River’s Edge Pet Medical Center, Elite Equipment Rental, Robb Farms, Linn Vet Hospital, Timber Harvesting Inc. and Barenbrug USA.
