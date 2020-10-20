Linn adds 13 COVID-19 cases, Benton 3

New deaths in Oregon included: a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 17 in her residence; an 84-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center; a 64-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Oct. 14 in her residence; a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 18 in his residence; an 83-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died Oct. 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; an 81-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 17 at Providence Portland Medical Center.