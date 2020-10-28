Linn adds 6 COVID-19 cases, Benton adds 3

Oregon’s latest deaths — nearly all of which had underlying medical conditions — included: a 63-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on July 8 and died on Oct. 4 in her residence; a 79-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 24 in her residence; a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center; a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center; a 62-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 21 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington; an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 25 at Adventist Health Portland; a 52-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Oct. 24 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center; a 64-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 25 at OHSU; a 66-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 24 at Mercy Medical Center.