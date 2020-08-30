Linn, Benton campgrounds, trails offer escape from pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced mid-valley families to stay close to home — in many cases quarantined in their homes for days on end — but it hasn’t kept them from exploring the natural wonders of Linn and Benton counties, parks directors for both counties say.
Parks and natural areas from Benton County’s Salmonberry Campground on the Alsea River to Clear Lake Resort near the summit of the Cascades have been extremely busy this summer, as mid-valley families have headed outdoors to get much-needed breaks from the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Brian Carroll, director of Linn County Parks and Recreation told Linn County commissioners Tuesday that campground revenue is up $110,000 over the same time period a year ago. Benton County natural areas and parks director Laurie Starha said Salmonberry Campground near Alsea opened about six weeks later than usual, but has been solidly booked ever since.
She added that the county’s numerous hiking trails are busy seven days a week.
“We’re doing a booming business, both our overnight and day-use areas,” Carroll said. “Business has been so good, it has created some parking problems at times.”
Carroll told the commissioners that due to schools not opening with in-person classes, he expects business to extend well into the fall months, especially on weekends. He said he would like to keep the parks open a few weeks longer than usual and to retain staff past Labor Day weekend, which traditionally has been when summer help has been sent home.
“I really believe we are going to be busy on weekends, since kids won’t be in the classrooms and there isn’t going to be any Pac 12 football,” Carroll said.
Carroll said the annual Best of the West Triathlon will be held Sept. 12-13 at Lewis Creek Park at Foster Lake. Due to COVID-19 issues, participation will be limited to 200 and social distancing will be in place.
Lewis Creek Park would normally be open for business as a day-use area, but the commissioners approved closing the park for both days to enhance the event and reduce potential social distancing issues with the general public.
Carroll also told the commissioners a large wooden burl was removed from the Calapooia River near McKercher Park and day use area two weeks ago. In two separate incidents earlier this month, a boy and a girl had gotten caught on the burl and had to be rescued.
Last Wednesday, the Linn County and Oregon Department of Transportation crews, removed several logs from a rock outcropping at the McKercher Park viewpoint, Carroll said.
Linn County owns or manages 30 parks, campgrounds and waysides.
Starha predicted that had Benton Countybeen able to open on time, “we would be at or exceeding revenues from a year ago. We have been packed every weekend and busy during the week.”
Starha called Salmonberry Campground a “little known jewel.”
“It’s not on par with last year, but we’re certainly making up revenue now,” Starha said.
The campground includes 13 spaces for RVs, a cabin, a yurt, plus 14 tent sites.
Starha said Benton County’s numerous day use areas and trails have “been packed since March. We have an extensive trail system and they are spread out.”
Starha said that since the county parks system has only four maintenance staff members, picnic shelters did not open this summer.
“Our reservation fees are very low, we provide the shelters as a service,” Starha said. “It’s too bad because it caused some problems with weddings. Some moved their reservation to next year.”
Starha said that early in the year, the department received phone calls when hikers saw other hikers on trails without masks.
“That was when people were really scared about transmission of the virus,” Starha said. “But I don’t think we’ve had a call like that since April.”
