Linn, Benton counties ask governor to reopen

“We are also going to begin monthly testing of all long-term care clinical staff, about 1,100,” Anderson said. “It’s a huge project.”

Fautin said Benton County has been training contact tracers as well.

"We have 16 tracers," he said. "By the middle of next week we'll have 22 fully trained."

With a population of about 92,000, that number is well above the minimum of 14 contact tracers needed to meet state standards.

All three local officials said as their counties get closer to opening, it’s vital that residents continue to follow safety protocols:

• Wear a mask when you are in public, at work, at the grocery store, etc.

• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds many times per day.

• Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.

• If you have a fever, cough or just feel poorly, stay home.

“If we open up and people don’t follow guidelines, we could see our number of COVID-19 cases increase and we would have to shut down. That would not be good,” Anderson said. “It’s up to us to protect each other.”