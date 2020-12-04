Linn, Benton counties offer small business aid

Mid-valley small businesses that have been forced to close or have suffered significant income losses due to the state-imposed COVID-19 “freeze" restrictions can apply for assistance through Linn and Benton counties.
In Linn County, businesses must have closed due to Gov. Brown’s Executive Order 20-65 to be eligible. In Benton County, businesses must have incurred a 25% drop in income to qualify.
Linn County is capping allocations at $5,000 per applicant, while businesses may qualify for up to $25,000 in Benton County.
Benton County has $1.25 million to allocate as part of $55 million in federal assistance earmarked for Oregon.
Linn County will accept applications through Dec. 10 and Benton County will accept applications until midnight Dec. 13.
“We have put a lot of work into modeling and projecting who might be eligible and are doing the best we can with the funds available, although we know much more is really needed,” Nyquist said. “We think we will get between 200 and 300 applications and we can fulfill all of them.”
Nyquist said the county — working through the Albany and Lebanon chambers of commerce — hopes to begin distributing funds by Dec. 14.
Applications can be returned electronically or dropped off at the county or chamber offices.
Nyquist emphasized this program is for businesses that have closed specifically because of the current freeze.
“Applicants will need to provide a current copy of their bank statement with personal information redacted and verification from their tax preparer that they meet qualifications. In the event that info is not available, the first page of their 2019 business tax return with signatures and EIN blocked out will suffice,” Nyquist said. “Once verified, those materials will be shredded.”
Nyquist said he continues to call on Gov. Brown for more resources directed toward small businesses and he is hopeful a stimulus package will be approved on the federal level.
On Wednesday, Nyquist sent a letter to Brown in which he noted, “It is unlikely that a vast majority of businesses in extreme risk counties will get to reopen this month. In my view, there is value in telling people up front what the next four weeks look like, thank them for making a substantial sacrifice and compensating them for their financial losses during this time period.”
Applicants must be owner-operators; the business must be for-profit and located in Linn County; be substantially prohibited from operating due to Executive Order 20-65; and employ at least one person.
Businesses that are not eligible to apply are: passive real estate holding companies and entities holding passive investments; nonprofit entities; businesses that experience a decline in revenues for reasons other than those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; businesses that are delinquent on federal, state or local taxes that were due on or before the date of application; businesses that do not comply with all federal, state and local laws and regulations; businesses that have closed and do not intend to reopen, or were not in operation immediately before the Nov. 18 effective date of Executive Order 20-65; businesses that opened in 2020; businesses that rely heavily on drive-thru operations.
Benton County commissioners are working through the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office in partnership with Community LendingWorks.
Grant amounts will vary: $7,500 for sole proprietors; $15,000 for companies with one to five employees; $20,000 for those with six to 15 employees; and $25,000 for those with 16 to 25 employees.
Funds will be disbursed through a two-phase lottery system until gone. The first lottery will be for businesses identified by the Governor’s Office and the second lottery will be for all other businesses.
Funding is slated to begin Jan. 2.
Key factors in applying are that a business must have a one-month decline in sales of at least 25% between March 1 and Nov. 30 compared to the same time period in 2019.
Companies that are 501(c)(3) nonprofits are eligible.
For more information, visit www.yescorvallis.org/resources or email the Economic Development Office at economic.development@corvallisoregon.gov.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!