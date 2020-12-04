Linn, Benton counties offer small business aid

Nyquist emphasized this program is for businesses that have closed specifically because of the current freeze.

“Applicants will need to provide a current copy of their bank statement with personal information redacted and verification from their tax preparer that they meet qualifications. In the event that info is not available, the first page of their 2019 business tax return with signatures and EIN blocked out will suffice,” Nyquist said. “Once verified, those materials will be shredded.”

Nyquist said he continues to call on Gov. Brown for more resources directed toward small businesses and he is hopeful a stimulus package will be approved on the federal level.

On Wednesday, Nyquist sent a letter to Brown in which he noted, “It is unlikely that a vast majority of businesses in extreme risk counties will get to reopen this month. In my view, there is value in telling people up front what the next four weeks look like, thank them for making a substantial sacrifice and compensating them for their financial losses during this time period.”

Applicants must be owner-operators; the business must be for-profit and located in Linn County; be substantially prohibited from operating due to Executive Order 20-65; and employ at least one person.