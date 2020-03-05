Linn, Benton counties outline coronavirus preparedness

“They call us and we call the state to get authorization to have that person tested,” he said. “If that test — which takes one to three days to get results — comes back positive, we begin investigations going back 14 days on the patient. We try to figure out where that person has been and with whom he may have come into contact.”

Anderson said having the operations center up and running will reduce the amount of time it takes to get emergency resources should an outbreak occur. If that happens, Noble said he will begin bringing in personnel from other health department offices, such as mental or environmental health, to staff up as needed.

Noble hopes the number of coronavirus cases will diminish in spring and summer, as in other forms of influenza.

Benton County Public Health Administrator Charlie Fautin said his department is directing most callers to the state’s 211 information center, “although we are happy to talk to people locally.”

He said the county is focusing on providing the most current information possible online.