Linn, Benton counties to hold virtual 4-H shows, auctions

LACOMB — Watching 12-year-old Kaden Holt maneuver one of his Hampshire crossbred pigs around the barnyard, there’s no doubt he’s a country boy who enjoys listening to country music.

In point of fact, the two barrows (castrated male pigs) he is going to show next week at the Linn County 4-H Fair are named after country music stars Luke Bryant and Blake Shelton.

Kaden will show his pigs live at the highly modified show, but he had the option of having them judged by video. He’s taking the changes in stride in the era of COVID-19.

“It will be different, but we’ll just roll with it,” Kaden said.

Kaden said that although he enjoys cattle — he should, since his mother, Kari, has been the fair’s beef superintendent for 18 years — he likes showing pigs because “they are easier to handle.”

This is Kaden’s third year in 4-H.

“I like spending time with my animals,” he said. “4-H is a lot of fun.”

Kaden and hundreds of other 4-H and FFA members won’t be able to snack on giant corndogs on a stick or elephant ears as big as car tires, but both Linn and Benton counties will hold virtual 4-H shows and livestock auctions this month.