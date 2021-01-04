Linn, Benton County officials take oaths of office

Nyquist said that 20 years ago he ran for office as someone with a business background who thought there were many problems with government that he hoped he could help sort out. He’s been working at it ever since.

Nyquist said it is an honor to be part of a team of 700 who “understand we work hard, squeeze a dollar and do the best we can for the citizens of Linn County.”

He said he has never been more proud of Linn County employees than during the Labor Day wildfires and the local continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He thanked his wife, Christie, for understanding the many hours the job requires and that commissioners take their work home from the office.

Jenna Nyquist said it was “cool” to participate in the ceremony.

“I liked it,” she said. “Our dad being a commissioner is a big part of our family life. He talks to us about what is going on, and we are proud of his work. We are proud to be a part of it.”

Her brother agreed, adding that his father’s work is “very important for our whole family.”