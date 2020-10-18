Linn, Benton officials seek contact tracing support

Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker said he is frustrated by people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but refuse to participate in contact tracing, identifying people with whom they have come into contact.

Results have at times been abysmal, Tucker said.

“Sometimes, 50 to 60% of people called won’t answer their phone,” Tucker said. “And many of those who do answer, will hang up after a couple questions and say they won’t provide information.”

Benton Council health official Charlie Fautin admits there are issues, but he said they are not systemic.

Tucker said the lack of response could jeopardize the county if case numbers continue to increase and the number of people who provide contact tracing declines.

Linn County could go on the state’s Watch List — Benton County is already there — if case numbers increase and the county cannot provide accurate tracing information.

“One person could have contact with 60, maybe 90 people,” Tucker said. “All of them should be contacted. Two names could turn into 30 or 40 names, ranging from someone they sat near at a picnic table or in the office lunch room.”