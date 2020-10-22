Linn, Benton property values continue rapid climb

Property values continued a strong climb in 2019 throughout Linn and Benton counties, as reflected in the 2020 tax rolls.
Linn County Assessor and Tax Collector Andy Stevens said the total value of all property in Linn County topped $18.8 billion up from $17.6 billion in 2018.
That figure includes real property, manufactured structures, personal property and public utilities.
The total assessed value is $11.2 billion, up from $10.6 billion in 2018.
Stevens estimates total taxes due to the county will be about $190 million, up from $183 million a year ago.
Benton County’s total property values climbed to $19 billion, up almost 13%.
State law caps taxable growth at 3% based on a property’s assessed value, not its Real Market Value.
Stevens reminds area residents that the property tax statement they will receive in the mail this week — they were mailed Monday — will reflect properties as they were assessed in 2019, not 2020.
“We are a bit like historians,” Stevens said.
Next year’s taxable values will reflect issues with the COVID-19 pandemic and for residents in the North Santiam Canyon, the massive wildfires that devastated homes and businesses in early September.
“We encourage anyone whose property was affected by the fires to contact us, so we can make the proper adjustments,” Stevens said.
Stevens said his staff mailed 130 property tax prorating applications to property owners in the North Santiam Canyon.
“We sent them their home address and we hope people get them,” Stevens said. “Again, we encourage people to call us so we can help them.”
Stevens said that in Linn County, there were significant increases in both the assessed property values — the level at which taxes actually based — and real market values, the level at which property would likely sell on the open market.
Every city in Linn County saw positive upticks in both areas. Scio had the highest assessed value increase at 6.6%, but Stevens cautioned that because it is a small community, a few new homes can drive the average up. Scio also saw a 16% increase in real market values.
Linn County’s largest city, Albany, saw a 5.6% increase in assessed values and a 9.4% increase in real market values.
“There was a lot of new construction in 2019,” Stevens said. “That included new homes and several apartment buildings.”
Stevens encourages people to call or visit the department online due to COVID-19 protocols.
“I think our folks have done an excellent job considering COVID-19 and everything else that has gone on this year,” Stevens said. “People like to come into the office to pay their taxes, but we can work with them over the phone and online. We have also put a drop box on the west side of the courthouse.”
Stevens said his staff members are continuing to make value assessment calls, but are practicing COVID-19 protocols including wearing face masks.
“If someone invites them into their home and our folks feel comfortable, they will go in wearing a mask,” Stevens said. “If the property owner or our folks not feel comfortable, they will not go inside.”
2020 Linn County real market values and assessed values: Albany: $5,381,597,775 up 9.4% and $3,655,888,307 up 5.6%; Brownsville: $202,083,414, up 12% and $122,388,050, up 6.4%; Gates: $7,246,110, up 5.7% and $4,348,922 up 3.1%; Halsey: $98,280,957, up 7.1% and $63,061,235, up 3.5%; Harrisburg: $380,965,764, up 9.1% and $247,212,571, up 5%; Idanha: $8,707,930, up 13% and $4,483,821, up 5.7%; Lebanon: $2,024,621,291, up 8.1% and $1,324,686,509, up 5.8%; Lyons: $159,279,980, up 11.5% and $96,596,792, up 4.2%; Mill City: $135,583,528, up 9.4% and $893,960,792, up 5.4%; Millersburg: $789,421,501, up 9.8% and $602,382,391, up 6.3%; Scio: $98,570,763, up 16% and $59,473,769, up 6.6%; Sodaville: $33,326,310, up 8.3% and $18,877,135, up 5.3%; Sweet Home: $820,690,733, up 10.7% and $516,452,718, up 4.8%; Linn County: $18,853,415,069 and $11,190,869,227.
The story is much the same in Benton County.
“Benton County continues to experience significant development in both multi-family properties and single family homes with an overall increase in taxable value of 5%,” said county information officer Alyssa Rash.
Rash said that new construction added $150,800,000 in property value, a 28% increase over last year.
“Some of this new value; particularly in the city of Corvallis; was offset by an overall reduction in state industrial accounts of nearly $43,500,000; which was attributed primarily to depreciation and retirements,” Rash said.
Rash said rural communities including Adair Village and Monroe “continue to experience significant growth this year due to ongoing construction of new single family homes; while Philomath’s growth this year is largely due to the completion of a large multifamily complex.”
She added there are also new subdivisions underway in Philomath and that additional value will be reflected in next year’s property profiles.
Manufactured home values also increased in recent years, up 67% in Benton County since 2016.
2020 Benton County real market values and assessed values: Albany: $1,522,643,268, up 13.4% and $925,945,042, up 4.5%; Adair Village: $138,227,706, up 27.6% and $72,671,171, up 31%; Corvallis: 10,857,553,682, up 7.64% and $5,740,569,466, up 4.8%; Monroe: $110,683,461, up 16.8% and $41,907,938, up 6.5%; Philomath: $750,906,472, up 14.6% and $403,530,016, up 6.3%; Benton County: $19,046,970,011, up 12.6% and $10,014,199,596, up 4.98%.
2020 tax statements and certified values are available on the Assessor’s website and will be mailed out no later than October 25.
The Benton County Assessor’s office asks the public to make contact by telephone or email and to make appointments before coming to the office.
Call 541-766-6855 or email bentonassessment@co.benton.or.us for more information.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
