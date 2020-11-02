Linn, Benton residents have until 8 p.m. to vote

“People can also pick up a ballot if they didn’t receive one. All they have to do is come in and let us know they need a new ballot,” Sterling said. “All they need is their signature.”

Sterling said people can also change their mind and their vote as long as they have not deposited their ballot in a drop box or the mail.

“Yes, they can bring their ballot to us and get a new one,” Sterling said.

Rush said that is true in Benton County as well, although staff prefers people simply mark out their old vote and mark in their new one.

Linn County will continue to have a staff member stationed at a table outside the Clerk’s Office, on the second floor of the courthouse at 300 Fourth Ave. SW in Albany. There will also be voting booths in the hallway and people will be allowed into the Clerk’s Office as long as they are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

To learn more, visit the Linn County clerk’s website at www.co.linn.or.us/elections/ or the Benton County Elections Office website at www.co.benton.or.us/elections/page/elections-and-voting.

As of Friday, more than 61% of Oregon’s registered voters had cast their ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s office.