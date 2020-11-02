 Skip to main content
Linn, Benton residents have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to vote
Linn, Benton residents have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to vote

Feeling guilty because your ballot is sitting on the dining room table and it hasn’t been filled out?

Or you spilled cranberry juice all over it?

Or you tossed it in the trash with last week’s TV dinner trays?

Don’t panic, there’s still time to participate in Tuesday’s general election, according to elections staff in both Linn and Benton counties.

Unless you are reading this after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Linn County Elections Supervisor Derrick Sterling said that as of Monday morning, 63.77% of registered voters had cast ballots. That’s 59,883 out of 93,906 ballots mailed out.

His counterpart in Benton County, Darla Rush, said almost 77% of ballots had been returned — 76.95% — and ballots were still coming in hot and heavy about 2 p.m. Monday.

In the 2016 presidential election, Linn County had a turnout of almost 77% and the Benton County turnout was 85%.

“They have been coming in pretty steady,” Sterling said. “We had a big influx early. We usually get a good turnout for presidential elections.”

Sterling and Rush said it’s too late to mail a ballot or get a new registration, but as long as someone has been registered to vote in Oregon, they have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to change their registration and have their vote counted.

“People can also pick up a ballot if they didn’t receive one. All they have to do is come in and let us know they need a new ballot,” Sterling said. “All they need is their signature.”

Sterling said people can also change their mind and their vote as long as they have not deposited their ballot in a drop box or the mail.

“Yes, they can bring their ballot to us and get a new one,” Sterling said.

Rush said that is true in Benton County as well, although staff prefers people simply mark out their old vote and mark in their new one.

Linn County will continue to have a staff member stationed at a table outside the Clerk’s Office, on the second floor of the courthouse at 300 Fourth Ave. SW in Albany. There will also be voting booths in the hallway and people will be allowed into the Clerk’s Office as long as they are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

To learn more, visit the Linn County clerk’s website at www.co.linn.or.us/elections/ or the Benton County Elections Office website at www.co.benton.or.us/elections/page/elections-and-voting.

As of Friday, more than 61% of Oregon’s registered voters had cast their ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

That’s already more than the percentage cast in the May primary.

As of Friday, more than 1.8 million ballots had already been returned. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in Portland from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday, in the event there is elections-related rioting.

To find ballot drop boxes by county, visit www. oregonvotes.gov/dropbox.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

Where to drop off your ballot

Linn County Ballot Drop Boxes

Linn County Courthouse: 5th Avenue drive through.

Albany Public Library: 2450 14th Ave.

Brownsville City Hall: 255 N. Main.

Halsey City Hall: 100 Halsey St.

Harrisburg City Hall: 120 Smith St.

Millersburg City Hall: 4222 Old Salem Road NE.

Scio City Hall: 38957 NW 1st Ave.

Sweet Home City Hall: 3225 Main St.

Sweet Home Police Department: 1950 Main St.

Lebanon Police Department: 40 North 2nd St., Suite 100.

Lebanon Public Library: 55 Academy St.

Lebanon LCSO Substation: 2590 S. Main St.

Lyons City Hall: 449 5th St.

Mill City, City Hall: 444 S. 1st Ave.

Benton County Outdoor Ballot Drop Boxes

Benton County Courthouse: 120 4th NW 4th and 180 NW 5th.

Benton County Sunset Building: 4077 SW Research Way.

Wells Fargo Bank-Timberhill: 2543 Kings Blvd.

Adair Village City Hall: 6030 NE William R. Carr Ave.

Lincoln Health Center: 121 SE Viewmont Ave.

Monroe Community Library: 380 N. 5th St.

North Albany Shopping Center: 621 Hickory Ave. NW

Philomath Public Library: 1050 Applegate St.

Corvallis Public Library: 645 NW Monroe Ave.

OSU Gill Coliseum: 660 SW 26th St.

Corvallis Community Center: 2601 NW Tyler Ave.

LBCC Benton Center: 757 NW Polk Ave.

Indoor Ballot Drop Boxes

Benton County Elections Office: 120 NW 4th St., Room 13

City Limits Market: 5800 NW Hwy. 99W.

John Boy’s Alsea Mercantile Store: 186 East Main St.

