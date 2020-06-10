Linn, Benton transit programs reeiving federal funds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Linn and Benton counties are getting more than $10 million combined in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds, transportation director Mark Volmert told the Linn County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning by telephone.

Volmert noted that the $2 trillion CARES federal relief package included $25 billion for public transportation programs. Almost $23 billion will go to urban programs, and $2.3 billion will go to rural programs.

Volmert said the city of Albany will receive $2.8 million and the city of Corvallis already has received its $7.3 million.

CARES Act funds do not require a local match and may be used to help transit agencies maintain services and compensate for lost revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volmert said Oregon will also receive another $42.6 million in Section 5311 (Federal Grants for Rural Areas) funding. ODOT will allocate those funds to 35 programs, including $9.3 million locally.

Local programs will receive the equivalent of about one year of their current allocations. The Linn Shuttle will receive about $144,210; the Sweet Home Dial-A-Bus will receive $104,500; and Lebanon’s Dial-A-Bus program will receive $95,208.

In other business, the commissioners: