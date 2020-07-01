Linn commissioners adopt $177 million 2020-21 budget

Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker adopted a FY2020-21 budget of $177,848,773 Tuesday morning.
The budget was previously approved by a Budget Committee composed of the commissioners, Jennifer Stanaway, Sherrie Sprenger and Kerry Johnson.
The General Fund budget is $52,801,299 compared to $47,602,508.
The FY2019-20 budget was $167,813,246.
The new budget includes potential pass-through money associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and an anticipated $7 million for the sale of about 60 acres of the former International Paper mill site in Millersburg to the Albany Millersburg Economic Development Corporation for the development of an intermodal transportation facility.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Approved a $50,000 transfer in the Health Department for payroll; $50,000 transfer within the Health Department for the department’s IT year end costs.
— Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Lebanon to provide transportation for Lebanon residents with developmental disabilities. The agreement runs from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2021 and is not to exceed $160,000. Reimbursement is $15.12 per individual ride, contingent on funding from the Oregon Department of Human Services.
— Signed onto a letter of support on behalf of the city of Sweet Home, which is applying for a Transportation and Growth Management Grant to help develop a long-term land use plan for the entire city, especially the north side.
— Approved a $5,000 refund for Willamette Community Bank, for sponsorship of the Linn County Fair, which has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Discussed finding an appropriate place throughout the county-wide system of buildings to store thousands of Personal Protective Equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Held an executive session to discuss issues about the sales of former mill sites in Lyons and Sweet Home.
