Linn commissioners adopt $177 million 2020-21 budget

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker adopted a FY2020-21 budget of $177,848,773 Tuesday morning.

The budget was previously approved by a Budget Committee composed of the commissioners, Jennifer Stanaway, Sherrie Sprenger and Kerry Johnson.

The General Fund budget is $52,801,299 compared to $47,602,508.

The FY2019-20 budget was $167,813,246.

The new budget includes potential pass-through money associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and an anticipated $7 million for the sale of about 60 acres of the former International Paper mill site in Millersburg to the Albany Millersburg Economic Development Corporation for the development of an intermodal transportation facility.

In other business, the commissioners:

— Approved a $50,000 transfer in the Health Department for payroll; $50,000 transfer within the Health Department for the department’s IT year end costs.