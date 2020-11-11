Linn commissioners hear rock quarry request

The Linn County Board of Commissioners will decide whether the owners of the Northrock rock quarry near Lyons can expand the operation from 19.5 acres to 40 acres already within the quarry's boundaries.

Tuesday morning, the commissioners heard from company representatives as well as a couple of neighbors who are concerned with potential dust, noise and traffic issues.

The quarry is about 2 miles southwest of the Lyons city limits. It has operated since 1982, and no changes of use are planned.

The Linn County Planning Commission approved the applicant’s requests on Aug. 11.

Company representative Matt Briggs said the quarry is a small operation and does not produce asphalt or concrete, only rock.

He said the property is designated as an aggregate resource site and there was no request to expand beyond the current property boundaries.

Briggs said quarry operations have not happened less than 300 feet from the Santiam River and currently are not within 700 feet.

Consultant Jeff Tress told the commissioners the company does not use or store hazardous chemicals on site.

He also addressed concerns posed by the city of Salem.