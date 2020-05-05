Linn commissioners: It's time to reopen for business

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker told Gov. Kate Brown Friday afternoon that it’s time to get back to business in Linn County— by May 15, if possible.

The commissioners sent a petition to Brown shortly after she released a multi-phased plan to reopen the state if specific COVID-19 case benchmarks are met.

The unemployment rate in Linn County has exploded from less than 5% to more than 20%, the commissioners say, and it’s time to get people back to work.

“We are proactively doing our part to address the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nyquist said. “The governor has issued guidance and also issued draft conditions on business reopenings. We hope this is a work in progress and not set in stone. We took her criteria and responded accordingly.”

As of Monday, Linn County has had 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been seven deaths, all of them at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon.

Nyquist said the commissioners had seen drafts of the governor’s plans and two weeks ago directed Public Health Director Todd Noble to develop a local plan that would allow businesses to open safely.