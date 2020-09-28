Linn commissioners to meet at 8 a.m.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Linn County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday instead of their usual 9:30 a.m. start so the commissioners can attend a special meeting with the Marion County commissioners in Salem with the mayors of Paradise and Redding, California, which have experienced major wildfires in recent years.

That meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cascade Hall, Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th Street NE, Salem.

Agenda items for the 8 a.m. meeting at Room 204 of the Linn County Courthouse include: a contract amendment between the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Corrections; a contract amendment between the Linn County Road Department and Legacy Contracting for work on the North Santiam River bridge project; adopting requirements within Senate Bill 479 concerning workplace harassment; a report by Planning Director Robert Wheeldon concerning waiving fees for RV replacements in the North Santiam Canyon; Youth Activity grants.

Meetings are open to the public, although limited seating due to social distancing requirements. Members of the public may also participate via teleconference by calling 541-704-3002. The PIN is 8442.

