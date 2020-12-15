Linn commissioners up business financial aid

With two days remaining before the deadline to apply for small business financial assistance, Linn County commissioners on Tuesday said they will up the amount provided to each qualified business from $5,000 to possibly $12,500, depending on the final number of applications.

The commissioners had projected that 200 to 300 small businesses might qualify for the $1.65 million in federal CARES Act pass-through money, but as of Tuesday morning, about 97 applications had been processed and Board Chair Roger Nyquist said he had 20 to 30 more applications on his desk.

About $485,000 in aid has been processed.

Nyquist thanked Linn County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins for processing checks in as little as 90 minutes and many within in one day’s time.

“We got this thing right,” Nyquist said. “I think some restaurants with drive-through windows didn’t apply because they are doing OK and we required businesses to be owner-operator situations.”

Nyquist said he has been touched by local business owners who said they didn’t need the money and to give it to those who do.

Nyquist said it appears local health clubs make up 10 to 20% of the applications.