Linn commissioners up business financial aid

With two days remaining before the deadline to apply for small business financial assistance, Linn County commissioners on Tuesday said they will up the amount provided to each qualified business from $5,000 to possibly $12,500, depending on the final number of applications.
The commissioners had projected that 200 to 300 small businesses might qualify for the $1.65 million in federal CARES Act pass-through money, but as of Tuesday morning, about 97 applications had been processed and Board Chair Roger Nyquist said he had 20 to 30 more applications on his desk.
About $485,000 in aid has been processed.
Nyquist thanked Linn County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins for processing checks in as little as 90 minutes and many within in one day’s time.
“We got this thing right,” Nyquist said. “I think some restaurants with drive-through windows didn’t apply because they are doing OK and we required businesses to be owner-operator situations.”
Nyquist said he has been touched by local business owners who said they didn’t need the money and to give it to those who do.
Nyquist said it appears local health clubs make up 10 to 20% of the applications.
“This has been a true team effort,” Nyquist said. “We really appreciate the support and all of the encouragement we have received. This program is truly making a difference for people.”
Linn County is working with the Albany and Lebanon chambers of commerce, which have been educating business owners on what types of state and federal assistance is available in the form of loans and grants.
The commissioners said they would like to hold $150,000 of the $1,650,000 in a contingency fund to see how the program shakes out.
If there are 120 total applicants and $1.5 million available, each business could receive about $12,500, significantly more than the original estimate of $5,000.
“As we lose small businesses, I believe the replacement rate won’t be what it has been over the last 50 years,” Nyquist said. “We need to thank our small businesses for having the heart and moxie to fight for their passions and livelihoods.”
In other business, the commissioners:
• Opened nine bids for the Mill City downtown revitalization project. The bids will be reviewed to ensure compliance with the project outline. Apparent low bidder was North Santiam Paving of Stayton, at $1,825,724. Other bids ranged up to $2.33 million.
• Opened four bids for roofing of the Hurd Building. The bids will be reviewed for compliance, but the apparent low bidder was J.R. Swigart Roofing of Pasco, Washington, at $78,610. Bids ranged up to $120,000.
• Were informed by Council of Governments Director Ryan Vogt that the agency continues to work with Community Services Consortium, but is moving away from the term “merger” as this time, preferring to call working together a “collaboration.” At this point, the two groups are reviewing how they can put their finance departments together, possibly sharing a finance director.
• Were informed by Public Health Director Todd Noble that the county is testing about 1,000 people per week for COVID-19. A rapid test is being used on outbreaks, but Noble said accuracy is lower and more false positives can occur. Noble said that Linn County is testing more people “by far” than other counties in the region.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
